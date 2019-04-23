THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Tech Report: Hands on with T-Mobile TV Service

Posted 2:04 pm, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:02PM, April 23, 2019

T-Mobile is looking to reinvent TV with a new service called T-Vision. It functions like the cable or satellite service that you are used to, but there is a big difference, you have to keep your high speed internet subscription to get T-Vision, which costs about 100 dollars a month for over 100 channels, including local channels.

The giant DVR can record up to 400 hours of programming, and the home screen is personalized. T-Vision software has the potential to be better than what cable and satellite services offer.

There are integrated apps but they are limited at launch to YouTube, Pandora, and a few others, with Netflix and Amazon Video promised by the end of the year.

Overall, T-Vision is just that, a vision of what TV can be. But right now, it is expensive when compared to cutting the cord, and unproven compared to the cable and satellite services it aims to replace.

