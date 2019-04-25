Foodie Fix: Mandrake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you’ve dined at Kiki On The River in Downtown Miami, then you know what to expect at Mandrake on Miami Beach.

The team behind Kiki opened Mandrake earlier this year giving people what they want. An instagrammable setting, a clubby experience and of course, delicious food.

The food is made by former Nobu Chef, Jimmy Gallagher.

"The menu here started all about Asian style tapas and then it developed into more elaborate dishes, we have something from the Philippines, a little bit of Korean, some Chinese. We have very traditional sushi dishes and some other creations by Chef Silvio," said Gallagher.

