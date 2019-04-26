Cheap Seats: UFC Fight Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know that Elton John song “Saturday Night’s All Right For Fightin’,” well, it’s certainly true this weekend. Tomorrow night, UFC Fight Night 150 comes to the BB&T Center with the undercard starting at 5:00 pm.

The main event is a middleweight battle between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Jack Hermansson. Souza is 26-6 and Hermansson is 19-4. Souza is A Brazilian jiu-jitsu and judo black belt who has 14 submission wins and 18 first-round finishes, and trains at Fusion X-cel Performance here in Florida .

Hermannson has a wrestling background and has 11 Knockout victories, 5 submission wins, and 9 first-round finishes and trains out of Sweden. It’ll be a great night of fights at the BB&T Center.