Inside South Florida: United Way’s Magnolia Luncheon

United Way of Broward County’s Women United will host the 8th Annual Magnolia Luncheon at the Broward County Convention Center May 1st, and it will be an impactful event for the South Florida community.

"This is our opportunity to support our women donors, an opportunity to do a year in review of all the things we've accomplished, an opportunity to celebrate the dollars we've raised, the families we've impacted, and its an opportunity for us to celebrate two very important women: our woman of inspiration and our woman of promise. Our woman of inspiration this year is Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, she's the president and CEO of Celebrity Cruise Lines. She's the first female president of a publicly traded company cruise company in the entire world. We are also honoring Nicole Golemi as our woman of promise. Her and her family are so active in our United Way chapter, she is at every event with their son and with her husband," said Mary Beth Albritton, Director of Women's Philanthropy for United Way Broward.

Women United is a powerful network confronting the most critical issues facing the women of Broward County. And the event is a great opportunity for like-minded ladies to come together.

"If there is a place and time that you want to come out and get engaged, if you're thinking of giving your dollars to an organization, this women's group is the group to be a part of. We aren't just a happy hour group, but, we are out there, we are doing volunteer work. We just got back from Tallahassee where we joined 14 other Women's United from around the state, we are doing policy work and advocacy work, we have a little fun on the side too, but this is really an amazing group of women," said Albritton.

The event boasts its share of star power, namely in the form of its distinguished host.

"Lisa Ling is our keynote speaker, you probably know her from CNN, she's a CNN correspondent, she has really made a name for herself over the past 15 to 20 years, she's amazing.

For more information, and to register for the 8th Annual Magnolia Luncheon, visit unitedwaybroward.org.