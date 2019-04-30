Tech Tuesday: StoryMakery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Books are an essential part of childhood, now thanks to technology, kids can not only read them, but write them too! At a place called StoryMakery, imaginations run wild, and for good reasons, kids can come here to create their own storybooks.

Payal Kindiger is owner and founder, the former tech executive designed the entire process herself, from the software and apps to the printing system. Now the kids can drop in for a workshop, day camp, or a book-making birthday party.

The best part? Seeing your imagination on the printed page.

"There are children that don't necessarily enjoy writing, but they come in here and after they leave parents say they go home and write for hours. So that has been really fulfilling to see the emotional impact that it's had with the children," said Kindiger.