THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Cheap Seats: Women’s Self Defense Seminar

Posted 11:07 am, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:18AM, May 2, 2019

Ladies, listen up. This one’s for you. It’s time to get on the offensive, when it comes to self-defense. John Wai Martial Arts in Plantation presents a  free women’s-only self-defense seminar this Saturday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

The training involves the female students learning techniques, and then defending themselves  against  a male  instructor covered in protective battle gear. The women are expected to strike the “attacker” full contact with kicks, punches, knee, and elbows strikes. No athletic skills are required but it’s a total work out — so come dressed to sweat.  And remember, space is limited so register early.

JWMA will host another women’s self-defense course in June. To register for this Saturday  or learn more about June’s course, call JWMA at 954-382-2228.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.