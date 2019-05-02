Cheap Seats: Women’s Self Defense Seminar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ladies, listen up. This one’s for you. It’s time to get on the offensive, when it comes to self-defense. John Wai Martial Arts in Plantation presents a free women’s-only self-defense seminar this Saturday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

The training involves the female students learning techniques, and then defending themselves against a male instructor covered in protective battle gear. The women are expected to strike the “attacker” full contact with kicks, punches, knee, and elbows strikes. No athletic skills are required but it’s a total work out — so come dressed to sweat. And remember, space is limited so register early.

JWMA will host another women’s self-defense course in June. To register for this Saturday or learn more about June’s course, call JWMA at 954-382-2228.