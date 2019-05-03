THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

WIN Tickets to an Advanced Screening of The Sun is also A Star

Posted 4:10 pm, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, May 3, 2019

The CW South Florida has your chance to win passes to the Miami advance screening of The Sun is also A Star taking place Monday, May 13, 2019.

College-bound romantic Daniel Bae (Charles Melton from“Riverdale”) and Jamaica-born pragmatist Natasha Kingsley (Yara Shahidi  from “grown-ish”) meet—and fall for each other—over one magical day amidst the fervor and flurry of New York City. Sparks immediately fly between these two strangers, who might never have met had fate not given them a little push. But will fate be enough to take these teens from star-crossed to lucky in love? With just hours left on the clock in what looks to be her last day in the U.S., Natasha is fighting against her family’s deportation as fiercely as she’s fighting her budding feelings for Daniel, who is working just as hard to convince her they are destined to be together.

A modern-day story about finding love against all odds, “The Sun Is Also a Star” explores whether our lives are determined by fate or the random events of the universe.

The Sun is also A Star, only in theaters May 17. View trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3On0BXzGnuI

