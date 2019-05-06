THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

WATCH & LISTEN for your chance to WIN tickets to MODS

Posted 12:45 pm, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43PM, May 6, 2019

Enter to WIN the Museum of Discovery and Science Sweepstakes w/ HOT 105FM!

Here’s how:

WATCH black-ish weekdays at 7PM (5/13/19-5/17/2019).

Week of 5/13 starting at 7PM on TV (Monday – Thursday) look for the keyword; Viewers listen in the next day to Radio station for more instruction (Tuesday – Friday)

LISTEN the next morning to Shelby Rushin on  HOT 105FM
Listen starting at 4pm with the Keyword TO WIN.
Winners will be chosen by the radio station daily Tuesday 5/14 – Friday 5/17

5 qualifying winners will receive:

  • Four (4) tickets to the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale

CLICK HERE FOR RULES

