Get Inside South Florida: Florida Children’s First

Florida's Children First is an award-winning non-profit dedicated to fighting for the rights of at-risk children and youth currently in, or aging out of, foster care. And Wednesday May 22nd at the SunTrust International Center in Miami, the organization will hold it 2019 Miami-Dade Champs for Children Awards, where they will honor two very deserving young adults.

"My name is Colesha Cormier, I'm 23 years old, I am part of Florida Youth Shine. I am going to school at MDC for hospitality and management," said Ms. Cormier, an honoree.

"As part of Youth Shine I learned how to be concise at public speaking, it's helped me to be confident and to go after certain kids in my community," said Mr. Palens Pacius, an honoree.

For more information about attending or supporting the Champs For Children Awards on May 22nd at the SunTrust International Center in Miami, visit floridaschildrenfirst.org.