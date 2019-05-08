SoFlo Scene: Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother’s Day is Sunday and here are some ways to spend it in South Florida.

In Broward, treat your mom to lunch or dinner at Lulu’s Bait Shack Sunday and she’ll receive a free appetizer or dessert. Lulu’s offers beautiful ocean views, live music, food, fun and fishbowls. And Royal Pig Pub is offering all moms a complimentary mimosa on Sunday during their Mother’s Day brunch. Royal Pig will also have live music from noon to 4 p.m.

In Miami-Dade, head to Charly’s Vegan Tacos in Wynwood for one round of free mimosas! Charlie’s will have a set brunch menu, including a starter, main dish and dessert. Charly’s is located at 172 NW 24th street. For more information head to charlysvegantacos.com.

