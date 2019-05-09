THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Foodie Fix: Isabelle’s

Posted 10:46 am, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41AM, May 9, 2019

Located inside of the Ritz Carlton on Coconut Grove is a new culinary gem called Isabelle's Grill Room and Garden. The beautiful restaurant features high ceilings and earthy tones like dark woods, brass, and leather with white and green accents. So what's the story behind the name?

"Isabelle's came from the first settlers here in Coconut Grove, the Peacock family, and their daughter is Isabella Peacock, so they took the name Isabella and turned it into Isabelle's Grill Room and Garden," said Nicole Frankel, Marketing Manager of Isabelle's.

When it comes to the food, Isabelle's offers a variety of land and sea options.

"Our executive chef Paulo, he tried to combine the 'New America' style with the Italian style that a lot of our other restaurants have associated with them and with that tied in a little bit of a raw bar to incorporate South Florida's amazing seafood, and of course we added a grill section because you can't go wrong with a nice steak," said Frankel.

