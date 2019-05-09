Super Teachers: Mrs. Lauren Zelniker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The students in Lauren Zelniker’s Allied Health class at North Miami Senior High are learning crucial life-saving skills.

"Today we are learning about blood pressures, the dangers of having high blood pressure and how to avoid high blood pressure. It's pretty difficult because it requires a lot of eye, ear, and hand coordination all at the same time to make sure that you are reading the right spot. A lot of times teachers will tell their students to be quiet when taking blood pressure but I tell my students to make a lot of noise, so that they can be used to it when they get in a real world scenario," said Zelniker.

"She's a mother, she's caring, she cares about everyone from the 9th grade through the 12th. She has taught me very valuable lessons that will always help me in life," said Rixzy Cavallero, a senior in Mrs. Zelniker's class.

So give it up for Lauren Zelnicker. She has her finger on the pulse of North Miami Senior High School.