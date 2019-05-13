Inside South Florida: Mantra Furnishings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring has sprung and with that it may be time to spruce up your furniture and give your home a fresh look. And if you want to know what’s trending in the world of interior design, here’s Steven Parker, the owner of Mantra Furnishings in Dania Beach.

"One big design trend that we are seeing is high performance fabrics, everybody likes to eat and drink on their sofas and sectionals, and what happens when you have a spill? We are seeing a lot of high performance fabrics being used on a lot of our furniture, and hat means stain and odor resistant technologies are being used. You can feel free to use light and bright fabrics and not worry about encountering a spill or stain," said Parker.

Mantra Furnishings is located in the very stylish DCOTA building, which you’ve probably driven past on I-95 hundreds of times. And you may not know this, but there’s plenty of shopping you can do inside.

"The Design Center of the Americas, also known as DCOTA, is not just for interior designers, but it's also open to the public and you can visit as many showrooms as you'd like," said Parker.

As far as Mantra, not only do they have plenty of options for your home, you can even tailor the pieces to your own liking.

" We sell everything off the floor, but you have the opportunity to change the piece with everything from the wood finishing to what fabric is on the piece. It's really a lot of fun to make the piece your own," said Parker.

And if you’re thinking of heading to Mantra, Steven has a little something special for you.

"Mention 'Inside South Florida' in store or use the code 'Inside South Florida' on our website to get an additional 15 percent off anything in-stock or special order," said Parker.

To learn more about Mantra, head to mantrafurnishings.com