Inside South Florida: 4Geeks

Who says being a geek can’t be cool? If you’re an aspiring web and app developer, 4Geeks Academy in Miami wants to help you become a coding champion.

"4Geeks is a place where, in nine weeks, you can go and change your life by becoming a developer and get a job making 50k a year. It's not like we invented this idea, but over the years the idea has been polished until we came up with our variation that you don't pay until you get the job," said Alejandro Sanchez, Co-Founder of 4Geeks.

The curriculum is a 9-week bootcamp, with classes every weekday. And the class size is small, with one teacher for every four students and a maximum of 8 students in each class.

