Get Inside South Florida: The Sun Is Also A Star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sun Is Also A Star is out in South Florida Theaters. In the film, Natasha, played by Yara Shahidi falls in love with Daniel played by Charles Melton. But their timing is terrible, as they meet the day before Natasha and her family are set to be deported from America. So, they have what amounts to a 24 hour first date. And Yara says, in real life, her first date was supremely unusual.

"My first date happened on screen, it was on Blackish. I remember it being very awkward, it was me trying to play it way too cool. It was just a progression of it getting more awkward throughout the day," said Yara.

For more with Yara and Charles, including their very surprising favorite karaoke songs, catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7pm.