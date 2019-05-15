WWII veteran raising funds to return to Normandy for D-Day documentary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORRANCE, Calif. - A 93-year-old World War II D-Day veteran and Torrance resident wants to bring seven of his fellow veterans back to the site where the allied forces invaded nearly 75 years ago. But he needs help getting there, and time is running out.

George Ciampa is a decorated WWII veteran who fought on the beaches of Normandy June 6, 1944.

Although he can never escape the horrors of war, he believes it's crucial that the younger generations never forget the sacrifices made in the name of freedom.

That's why he has launched Let Freedom Ring, a non-profit military documentary organization. Ciampa has already completed five documentaries, and has spoken to thousands of young people in the United States and Europe.

His sixth film aims to document the journey of seven of his fellow D-Day veterans back to the shores of Normandy.

However, he still needs to raise the funds to complete the project.

"I've been breaking my back trying to raise the funds to do this," Ciampa said. "I'm about $20,000, $25,000 out, and if I have to, I'll take it out of my retirement. It's been my thing and will be my thing until I die."

To help Ciampa reach his goal, donate at LetFreedomRingForAll.org.