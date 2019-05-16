Super Teachers: Castilia Cava

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The creativity is on full display in Castilia Cava’s ceramics class at Blanche Ely High School. And today, these kids get to be as expressive as they want.

“They’re creating an imaginary creature. So they’ve come up with some key body features that they thought were very interesting of different types of insects, animals, mammals, ocean creatures, in order to create something unique,” said

All of Mrs. Cava’s hard work is paying off, as she beloved by the Ely community.

“When you talk about career-ready students, you talk about working on skills. We know that the kids in math, English, and science and the core subjects do extremely well but you’ve got to have arts and crafts, you’ve got to have music. You’ve got to have that inside the building,” said Ely’s principal, Karlton Johnson.

So give it up for Castilia Cava, who’s shaping the future of her students. She’s this week’s super teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.