UM vs USF Football Series

Just announced: The Miami Hurricanes are adding a football series with an in-state rival and this ain’t no bull. The UM football program has agreed to a three-game football series with the University of South Florida.

The Hurricanes will host the Bulls at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025 and again on Sept. 9, 2028. Miami will travel to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to face USF on Sept. 4, 2027. So I’m guessing there are still plenty of good seats available for these games. The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with the Bulls, 5-1. The two teams last met in 2013, a 49-21 UM win in Tampa.

The Hurricanes also have future out of conference games scheduled over the next few years with Alabama, Michigan State and Texas A&M (2022 and 2023).