Super Teachers: Master Sergeant Michael R. Jones

It’s a vigorous game of knockout in Master Sergeant Michael Jones’ JRTOC leadership program at Miami Jackson Senior High. And the cadets enjoy every second of it.

"Today was a knockout drill. It is very popular here because the cadets like to get in formation and they have to listen to the different commands. The last person standing, he/she is considered the winner," said Sgt. Jones'.

To say Master Sgt. Jones is well liked by his cadets and the administration is a huge understatement. It’s more like, he’s beloved.

"To all of us he really just a father figure. He always there when we need him. You can always count on him, he's always like 'I got your back', he'll always be there for us no matter what, said Eliza Nivar.

So give it up for master Sgt. Michael Jones. He’s this week’s Super Teacher and the recipient of two passes to Universal Orlando Resort.