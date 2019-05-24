MegaCon 2019 Recap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to MegaCon 2019. MegaCon Orlando is one of the largest cons in the Southeast. With cosplayers, celebrity sightings and huge exhibitors on the exhibition floor, there is something for everyone in this con. And that is what keeps fans around the nation coming back.

"This is a very inclusive safe space, where people can be themselves and celebrate with each other. Orlando welcomes 75 million people every year. So, we are just happy to be part of that," said Andrew Moyes, FANEXPO HQ Vice President.

For the full MegaCon recap catch Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7 p.m.