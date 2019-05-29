Regal announces $1 family movies this summer

Take a break from the heat and pay just a dollar to watch family movies included in a new Regal Cinemas promotion this summer.

“Summer Movie Express” showings are at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays starting June 11 and ending Sep. 4. Some of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute, which funds research of cardiopulmonary diseases and works to educate the public.

Summer Movie Express is ramping up! Grab the kids for a summer at the movies! Check out the full line up here: https://t.co/Iwk9chsYG9 pic.twitter.com/2QRfUmiAei — Regal (@RegalMovies) May 29, 2019

“Summer Movie Express is one of the hottest annual deals Regal offers to its moviegoers. We invite people of all ages to join us for three months of fun and entertainment as we feature family-friendly blockbusters,” Ken Thewes, Regal’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. “This summer program is the perfect way for families to spend quality time together while enjoying a big screen experience.”

Some of the movies included in this summer’s promotion are:

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Shrek”

“The Croods”

“Puss in Boots”

“Paddington 2“

“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies“

“Despicable Me 3”

“The Lego Movie”

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Smallfoot”

“The Secret Life of Pets”

“The Grinch”

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

Check the Regal website for participating locations near you.