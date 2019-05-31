Upcoming Summer Super Hero Movies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With summer temperatures starting to rise, it’s time to cool off at the movies. Here is one of the biggest super hero films, hitting the big screen this summer.

Dark Phoenix tells the story of one of X-Men’s beloved characters. During a life threatening mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of them all. Eventually, turning her into the Dark Phoenix.

This film will be Fox’s last X-Men movie since Fox is now owned by Disney. Meaning the X-Men will be heading to Marvel Studios! Dark Phoenix hits South Florida theaters June 7th, 2019.

