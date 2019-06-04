“Feeding Your Creativity”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In South Florida, 1 in 5 children go to bed hungry. Over 240,000 kids don’t know where they will get their next meal. The non-proft organization, Feeding South Florida aims to end that through their many initiatives.

"Feeding South Florida is one of the 200 plus feeding America food banks across the country. Nine here in the state of Florida, we serve from Palm Beach all the way down to the Keys. Last year we served over 706,000 individuals and over 15 Million pounds of food. We rescue food for those who have it, get it on to the table to those families who need it," said, Paco Velez, CEO of Feeding South Florida.

Feeding South Florida recently held their second annual “feed your creativity” art competition which is one of the initiatives that’s helped their mission tremendously.

"We get kids from all ages, from elementary all the way up to high school. Just to put together what they feel about food or what they feel about hunger in their community. Folks from Jack and Jill and Chapman Homeless Partnerships, all walks of life and everyone was really excited to present their art to Feeding South Florida. We had some amazing judges from different non-profits and from different art museums across South Florida. It was just an amazing night, for people to come together around art and to see how our youth see food and how our youth see's hunger in our community," said,Paco Velez, CEO of Feeding South Florida.

A panel of judges selected the first, second and third winner, with the help of peoples choice vote on Facebook and the competition gives kids a chance to shine.

"So, now that its over and we selected a winner. Its called Brain Food, it's this amazing piece by this young girl who looked at a silhouette in a field of weed stocks which is part of our logo. In the silhouette's brain there is all this nutritious food and its really sharing how nutritious food drives the body, drives the mind and really helps us be who we want to be. Also, helps us perform better not only in school but at work and anywhere else. Her art is going to be featured on our 36 ft tractor trailer going up and down I-95 and all over South Florida. Picking up food from those who have it and under the table for those who need it. It's going to be exciting for us, exciting for her and for the community. We are looking forward to that truck on the road," said Velez.

If you want to make a difference and volunteer or donate— head to feedingsouthflorida.org