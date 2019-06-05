SoFlo Scene: 06/6-06/7 Events Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Things are going to get weird Thursday night, but that’s a good thing. Weird Al Yankovic, the king of the song parodies is coming to town.

Weird Al plays the Broward Center Thursday night at 8 p.m. Since his first-aired comedy song in 1976, he has sold more than 12 million albums, recorded more than 150 parody and original songs, and won 5 Grammys.

Sunday night, indie rock band Florence And The Machine comes to town to play The American Airlines Arena.

Florence and the Machine have been nominated for six Grammy Awards including Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. The put on an awesome rock show!

For more of what you can’t miss around town, head to sflcw.com and click the events tab.