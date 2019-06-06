Please enable Javascript to watch this video

June is CPR Awareness Month. And if you think you don’t need to learn CPR, consider this: According to the American Heart Association, about 90 % of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. And if you ever need to perform hands only CPR, here is what you need to know:

"You want to have your arms locked out with your fingers interlocked and right down in the center of the chest. We need to compress the chest at a rate of 100 to 120 a minute, arms locked out and over the chest," said Rudy Marsala, CPR Instructor.

