Marlins Weekend Calendar

Your Miami Marlins are home this weekend to take on NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves. Let’s give some love to the Marlins because they have been hot over the past two weeks, and are starting to crush the ball. In fact, Tuesday night Miami scored a franchise-record 11 runs in an inning en route to a 16-0 win over the Brewers.

They hope to keep the bats hot this weekend against an Atlanta team that’s battling the Phillies for first place in the division.

Friday night’s game is at 7:10 p.m. and as part of the Little Havana Nights program you can enjoy local music.

On Saturday, first pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. and the first 10,000 fans through the gates get a cell phone wallet.

And on Sunday, it’s a 1:10 p.m. start with the first 5,000 fans 14 and under receiving a jersey swirler.

It's the Marlins vs the Braves, in an NL east battle all weekend at Marlins Park.