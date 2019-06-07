Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 32nd Annual Miami Physicians Fishing Tournament is set for June 20th through the 23rd at Playa Largo in Key Largo. It’s a great way to enjoy some South Florida sunshine, open seas, and contribute to a great cause.

"We are a group of healthcare providers who love fishing but, we also more than that, we love fishing for a cause and we really enjoy making them our heroes," said Dr. Daniel Marin, Fishing Tournament Board Member & Miami Physician.

As for what goes down during the tournament, it’s a whole lot of fishing and a whole lot of fun.

"We have about 30 boats involved in a 2 day tournament, where we go out and have lots of fun. Overall it comes out to be a wonderful weekend for families to come and support a great effort and initiate the summer break," said Dr. Marin.

For more information, head to wefishforacause.com and miamibridge.org