THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Fishing For A Cause

Posted 11:14 am, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13AM, June 7, 2019

The 32nd Annual Miami Physicians Fishing Tournament is set for June 20th through the 23rd at Playa Largo in Key Largo. It’s a great way to enjoy some South Florida sunshine, open seas, and contribute to a great cause.

"We are a group of healthcare providers who love fishing but, we also more than that, we love fishing for a cause and we really enjoy making them our heroes," said Dr. Daniel Marin, Fishing Tournament Board Member & Miami Physician.

 As for what goes down during the tournament, it’s a whole lot of fishing and a whole lot of fun.

"We have about 30 boats involved in a 2 day tournament, where we go out and have lots of fun. Overall it comes out to be a wonderful weekend for families to come and support a great effort and initiate the summer break," said Dr. Marin.

For more information, head to wefishforacause.com and miamibridge.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.