The E3 2019 Conference Recap

E3 is the premiere event for computer and video games and related products . At E3 the video game industry’s top talent, pack the Los Angeles Convention Center for three exciting days to show case never before-seen products.

This year’s E3 was so massive it broke the internet. Here are some of major games revealed at the conference:

First up: Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

The Star Wars games have been a miss lately. But with the new gameplay released from EA, Jedi Fallen Order looks promising.

We saw little bit of storyline and a bit of action. And you dont have to wait long for this game. It was revealed that Star Wars Jedi The Fallen Order will be released on PS4, Xbox One and pc on November, 15th 2019.