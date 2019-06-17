Marlins Weekly Calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your Miami Marlins have a full week of games, and they’re hitting the road to take on some tough opponents. Here’s what’s happening.

First up, a four game set against NL Central powerhouse the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins take on the Cards at 8:15 pm Mon., Tues. and Wed. and 7:15 on Thurs. St. Louis is hovering around .500, which is below their expectations but they’re only a few games out of first place.

Then the week concludes with a three game series in the city of brotherly love, as the Marlins battle NL East rivals the Philadelphia Phillies.

Friday’s game is at 7:05, Saturday’s first pitch is set for 4:05 and Sunday’s a 1:05 start. Philly is surging, and they are battling the Braves for first place in the division.

So if the Marlins want to work their way up the NL East, taking some games from the Phillies would be a good start.