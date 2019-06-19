Advanced Auto Parts Community Intitiatives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All through June, Advance Auto Parts is partnering with the American Heart Association to raise funds for their “Life Is Why We Give Campaign.” Customers can go to any Advance or Carquest store in South Florida and donate $1, $5, or $10 at check out. This is an endeavor that’s very important to the company.

"Cardiovascular disease or heart disease impacts almost every family. In fact, statistics shows every 43 sec. someone dies from heart disease and it's the leading cause of death here in the U.S. As a company, Advanced Auto Parts, its a great opportunity that we have and we're so humble that we can do it. The fact that we can partner with AHA to raise money and bring awareness to heart disease both nationally and locally," said Grant LaBarbera, regional VP of Advanced Auto Parts of Florida.

For more about Advance Auto Parts and their impact on the community, catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7:00 pm