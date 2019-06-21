Method Man Wants To Be An X-Men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last week we hit the red carpet for the premiere of Shaft. We got the chance to chat with the starts of the film, and Miriam got to talk to rapper, producer, and now actor, Method Man.

Method Man, who has been a long time comic book fan, has been on Netflix's "Luke Cage". So, we had to ask if he'd like to be in a superhero project anytime soon.

"You didn't know? I'm actually going to play Bishop in the new X-Men movie that they're doing with Disney. I'm putting it out in the universe. Go to my Instagram, you'll see a picture of me as Bishop. Where do you think I go at night when everyone's asleep? I'm fighting crime. As soon as this premiere is over, I'm back to the streets to fight crime so that everyone can sleep tonight," said Method Man.

Method Man as Lucas Bishop? We support it!

Catch Method Man in "Shaft", now in South Florida theaters.