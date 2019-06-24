THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

Duffy’s New Menu Items

Posted 11:52 am, June 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:50AM, June 24, 2019

Duffy’s Sports Grill has seven locations in Broward and Dade. And, they’re pumped because they’re breaking out some new menu items.

"We really wanted to kick things up this summer. When we talked about revamping our menu, we thought long and hard about what would be well received by our customers. The idea was to bring in classic sports grill items with our flare of Duffy's. Flare that kick things up and I think our guest's are really going to love," said Jason Emmett, President of Duffy's Sports Grill.

For more information about Duffy’s including locations and hours, head to duffysmvp.com

 

