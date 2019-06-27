Bean Automotive Group’s Partnership With “Live Like Bella”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bean Automotive Group has a huge presence in South Florida. But they’re most than just an auto dealership company. They are very active in the local non-profit community, and Bean is honored to work with the Children’s Cancer Foundation “Live Like Bella.”

"Bean Automotive Group's vision is to be the leading automotive group, to serve our customer's associates and communities. We really want to be able to make a difference in things that the community is really impacted by. Nowadays, you're hearing so many stories about childhood cancer, children that are being impacted by this disease and families whose lives are being turned upside down. To be able to partner with a "Live Like Bella" Foundation and make an impact in the families' lives, it's a privilege and honor to be able to be a part of that," said Jiselle Perez, H.R. Director, Bean Automotive Group.

To learn more about Bean Automotive's partnership with "Live Like Bella," catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 p.m.