Try Multicultural Flavors at Steelpan in Fort Lauderdale

Posted 12:33 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:30PM, June 27, 2019

If you want to get a taste of the Caribbean in South Florida, head to Steelpan in Fort Lauderdale.

Located inside the Sonesta Hotel on the beach, the eatery serves up a menu influenced by the multicultural flavors of the islands and South Florida.

Executive Sous Chef Kevin Baker holds the reigns in the kitchen and incorporates his expertise into the dishes, making them sooo flavorful.

"Food has taken me on a journey. I've been all over the world, been different places, tried a lot of different cultures, to just get the palate up and going. It has been very good to me," said Kevin Baker, Executive Sous Chef, Steelpan.

