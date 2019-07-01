Step into the Cryo Chamber at the Fit Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fit Shop in North Miami Beach is way more than just a gym. It’s a place to get energized physically and mentally while being part of a community.

"It's a boutique fitness studio that centers around your body being your vehicle. So we align and balance you, we super charge you, we burn you out, we tune you up. But it's just a mix of functional training, conditioning, stretching, all different kinds of equipment, classes, great music, great trainers, good energy.

And after you endure a challenging workout, or if you’re just in need of some t.l.c., you’ll find the brand new Repair Shop in the same space.

"I noticed this trend of people getting hurt. In every sport, in everything we do, there's injury. I've been injured so, recently, I've started doing cryotherapy. I noticed that all my pain was gone, my inflammation was gone, my recovery was faster. I looked better - my skin, my cellulite. I was pain-free, and I thought, I need to buy all this equipment," said Kaisa Kerwin, Founder, Owner & Lead Trainer "The Fit Shop."

For those of you who think the Cryo Chamber might be too cold, you can handle it.

"It's cold, but it's only three minutes. You're standing there, getting a treatment on your body, curing arthritis pain, curing eczema, any sort of skin conditions. We talk to you the whole time so I'm entertaining you in that chamber. So, you get through it," said Kerwin.

If you want to check out the Fit Shop and the Repair Shop, there’s an offer specifically for you.

"If you watched the show, mention the show, come in on Thursday. Instead of paying $78 for a session, you can pay the $29 any time on Thursday and I'll be there," said Kerwin.

For more information about the Fit Shop and the Repair Shop, go to thefitshopnmb.com.