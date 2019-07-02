Marlins Break: Pablo Lopez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez is one of the bright young stars of the team. And while he’s making plenty of great memories in the major leagues we wanted to know, what memory stands out to him from his little league days. And, interestingly, it was about hitting, not pitching.

"My dad was working late so my mom took me to this tournament, she was mad in the stands because she had to stop working. Then I happened to hit a home run and she stopped being mad," joked Lopez.

