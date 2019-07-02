Season Three Of “Stranger Things” Has A New Star Cast Member

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Season Three of "Stranger Things" is out on Netflix and one of the stars of the new season is Cary Elwes. You know him from “The Princess Bride,” “Glory,” “Liar Liar” and more. And he told me, he was a fan of "Stranger Things" before he got the call to be on it.

"It was a thrill for me because my wife and I binge watched seasons one and two.... and so to get the call to be a part of something I already was emotionally invested in was surreal," said Elwes.

