Florida Supercon Is Finally Here!

The biggest pop culture party in South Florida is here! Florida Supercon 2019 is back home at the renovated Miami Beach Convention Center.

For four days, fans of sci-fi, anime, comic books, movies, and more celebrate everything pop culture. Here are some of the big Supercon events you can’t miss.

First, the Florida Supercon costume competition will be held Saturday night. This is the most competitive costume event in South Florida, where talented cosplayers take the stage and strut their stuff to win off $5,000 in cash!

On Sunday, you can’t miss The Flash’s very own, Daniel Panabaker, where she will have a panel at 11 am and who knows, she might be revealing secrets to the newest season of The Flash.

There’s so much more you can’t miss, for tickets you can go to https://www.floridasupercon.com/