Need Plans This Holiday Week/Weekend?

Although the holiday falls on a weekday this year, the 4th of July celebrations in South Florida will be nonetheless lively thanks to the numerous free fireworks shows.

In Broward—head to Fort Lauderdale Beach for The 4th of July Spectacular Event starting at noon. There will be music, bounce houses, water slides, face painting, beach games and contests. And as the sun goes down, watch the sky light up with the city’s fireworks show at 9 pm.

In Miami-Dade-- head to the largest fireworks show in South Florida at Bayfront park. The park will have a free all-day event from 10 am until midnight, featuring a kid’s play zone, food and beverages, a beer garden and live music. Fireworks begin at 9 pm. so get there early and grab a seat on the waterfront.

And on Saturday, Hugh Jackman: The Man. The Music. The Show. Rolls into town. Catch Hugh at the BB&T Center Saturday night. It’s a concert tour showcasing material from the soundtrack album, “The Greatest Showman” and Broadway and Hollywood musical numbers backed by a live orchestra.

For more of what you can’t miss, head to sflcw.com and click on the events tab.