Popsicles You Need To Try This Summer!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing says summertime like popsicles! Especially ones filled with booze. Meet Amanda Ferrier, co-owner of The Popcycle Bar. Her and her husband offer elevated versions of the favorite childhood treat.

"The Popcycle Bar started in 2014 on the island of St. Martin. We had a little tricycle, we were going up and down the boardwalk. My husband and I were selling them to the tourists and then it just really expanded. We started distributing to restaurants, bars, hotels, doing events, weddings, birthday parties, and corporate events. Then unfortunately Hurricane Irma struck and so we had to leave the island and restart the brand here in South Florida," said Ferrier.

The Popcycle Bar offers over 30 unique flavors. If you want to learn more about their flavors and how to order the popsicles, head to their website thepopcyclebar.com

For the full feature-- catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 pm.