Mr. Marlin Was Mr. All Star

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game is tomorrow night making this the perfect time to look back to 1995, when Mr. Marlin, Jeff Conine, took home the All-Star game MVP award. Conine was 29 years old and in his third season in the big leagues, and playing in his first all star game.

He came to the plate in the top of the 8th inning at The Ballpark in Arlington as a pinch-hitter with the score tied at two. He promptly crushed the second pitch he saw into the left field seats, putting the National League ahead 3-2. The NL would hold on and win the game by the same score.

In all, Conine represented the Marlins in two All-Star games and remains the only player in team history to be voted MVP of the midsummer classic.

And of course, we can’t forget, he was one of the best players on both of the Marlins’ World Series Championship teams, in 1997 and 2003. And that’s why he’ll always be Mr. Marlin.