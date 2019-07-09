Bean Automotive Group’s Wellness Initiatives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bean Automotive Group is one of the most successful companies in South Florida. And a big reason why is because the company value its employees’ health and well-being. In fact, the Bean’s wellness initiative is very important to them.

"Wellness is not something for the company that we can limit to health in terms of your weight or in terms of your physical activity. We've realized that the automotive industry is an industry where associates have a good amount of time that they're there with the customers. Sometimes it's a little challenging taking that meal-break or taking time for themselves. We try to help them create that work-life balance to make things easier for them," said Jiselle Perez, Director of H.R.

