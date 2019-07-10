Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to home design, sure the interior is important, but don’t neglect your outdoor space. Designer Bea Pila says South Floridians should soak in the feeling of being outside, even when they’re home.

"What an outdoor space does for you is create an incredibly happy environment for you because nature is where we feel at our best. We spend about ninety-percent indoors so the truth is feel our best when the sun is in our face," said Pila.

Bea loves to design outdoor living spaces for clients and these spaces end up being great places to congregate.

"The truth is, today we can explore that eclectic environment the same way we would an interior. We can mix and match furniture of course by starting with seating cause you want to make sure that you're comfortable," said Pila.

For more from Bea, including tips for your home catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7 p.m.