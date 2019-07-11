Introducing South Florida’s Newest Anime Festival: Otakufest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Con season is not over yet! Otakufest is South Florida's newest anime, cosplay, gaming and music festival. Here's what you can expect at Otakufest.

"Some of your favorite voice actors from your favorite anime such as My Hero Academia, Shield Hero and Goblin Slayer. We also have some video game voice actors from Overwatch to Apex Selection," said Winji Mesadieu, Founder of Otakufest.

Otakufest isn't your typical convention. It's actually an experience.

"We're going to try our best to have a great fan experience for the attendees, so that they can meet their favorite voice actors, guests and cosplayers," said Mesadieu.

Otakufest does down Labor Day weekend, August 31st and September 1st at the Miami Airport Convention Center. For tickets go to otakufest.com