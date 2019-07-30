THE CW SOUTH FLORIDA NEWSLETTER: THE LATEST EVENTS & UPDATES DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

New App is Uber for Lawn Care

Posted 10:52 am, July 30, 2019, by

With temperatures pushing 100, the last thing homeowners want to do is push a lawnmower around their yard. Now all they have to do is push an app on their phone.

This lawn guy, Thomas Stark, was in business for 10 years. They stepped away for a couple years and cut down on staff, wanting it to be a family business. On the Greenpal app, the jobs are submitted by the homeowners.

His property in Clive, Iowa is 8,090 square feet and stark priced this lawn at $30. The app also handles all transactions, only taking five percent of every mow.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.