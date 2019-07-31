A Mall That Has Something For Everyone!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lauderhill mall is a unique shopping experience for you and your family. In fact, there's something for everyone!

"We have City Trends, Rainbow, Foot Locker, but not only that but we have a huge grocery store, Fresco y Mas and a 30,000 square foot gym, YouFit," said Angel Lygerou, Marketing Executive, IMC Group.

And as we're getting ready to get back to school the mall has some events to check out.

"Lauderhill mall has been working with the community for a very long time. Actually, in partnership with the city, we're organizing a back-to-school event. Starting August 5th, we're going to have free immunization and on August 10th, we're going to have a free backpack giveaway," said Lygerou.

Lauderhill mall is located along northwest 16th street and north state road seven. For more information head to lauderhillmall.net