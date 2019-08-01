French’s creates mustard flavored ice cream to celebrate National Mustard Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — American mustard brand French’s has teamed up with a California-based ice cream company to create mustard flavored ice cream ahead of National Mustard Day.

French’s announced Wednesday that it would be bringing French’s Mustard Ice Cream to life for a limited-time run in both New York and Los Angeles to celebrate National Mustard Day, which is Saturday, according to a press release.

“This limited-edition ice cream was developed with Coolhaus Ice Cream to bring together two all-American classics, ice cream and mustard, in a surprising yet delicious offering,” the company said.

Those wishing to try the “sweet-and-savory” treat can grab a scoop at Coolhaus locations in L.A. between August 2-4 and 9–11.

They can also grab a taste in New York from the “French’s Mustard Ice Cream truck” at Rockefeller Center and Columbus Circle on August 1, Brooklyn Heights and Madison Square Park on August 2 and Main Street in the Hamptons and East Hampton Main Beach on August 3.

French’s says they’re planning to serve the ice cream treat with a pretzel cookie, maximizing on the “sweet-and-savory” cravings.

The company has also released a do-it-yourself recipe for those who want to try mustard ice cream but cannot travel to NYC or LA. Click here for the easy-to-make at home recipe.