Kick Off Miami Spice at Market at the Edition

Posted 1:13 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 01:12PM, August 1, 2019

And just like that, Miami Spice is upon us again.

Every August and September, eager foodies head to one of the more than 200 eateries participating to celebrate Miami’s restaurant months.

"Miami Spice is when we can showcase our classic dishes at a reduced price for our guests," said Chef Alex Powell, Head Chef, Market at Edition.

The deal offers a three course dinner at $39 a person, while lunch and brunch deals are available at $23 a person.

For the full feature catch Inside South Florida Saturday at 7pm.

