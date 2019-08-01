Marlins Player Spotlight: Jorge Alfaro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jorge Alfaro is the hard hitting catcher for your Miami Marlins. And since he’s proficient about hitting home runs we asked him what it feels like to round the bases.

"A lot of things come into my head. I'm always thinking of my family and my son," said Alfaro.

Jorge has had a love affair with baseball since he was a child. And for all the future big leaguers out there, he has this advice.

"Just work hard. If you fail, just get up and keep going and your dreams will come true. I'm just little kid from a small town in Columbia,, we don't play baseball. It depends on how bad you really want it, " said Alfaro.

For the full interview catch Inside South South Florida Saturday at 7 pm.