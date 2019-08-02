A Heroic Visit for Super Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today Princess Ariel, Anna and Superheroes Wonder Woman, Ant-man and Batman beyond are all at Holtz Children's Hospital in Jackson Memorial.

Multiverse corps. comics owner, Tim Manalo, had the idea to gather these great cosplayer and team up once a month to visit kids at this hospital.

"I wanted to take all the cosplayers and have them come to the hospital and do something for the kids. So I sprung the idea to my wife who works at Jackson and said, 'Hey, maybe we can get some cosplayers around. How can we execute this?' With her help, we've been doing this for six to eight months now," said Tim Manolo, Owner, Multiverse Corps. Comics.

Not only does this bring joy to the kids, it also brings happiness to the cosplayers.

"When I first started cosplaying, I met them a year ago. After that, I never thought that I'd be doing this with them. It's been very fulfilling. I'm very happy that we get to go around making kids' days and making their day a little bit better," said Eduardo Lagaras, Cosplayer.

For the full feature catch Inside South Florida, Saturday at 7 pm.